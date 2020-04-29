Some local school officials had more questions than answers following a briefing Tuesday in which California Gov. Gavin Newsom said the next academic year could possibly begin in July or early August. The early dates would help address learning losses brought on by schools being closed to in-person instruction due to the coronavirus.
“It’s been a constant series of receiving new direction and strategizing, planning, loading up and then implementing services to meet the needs of continuing learning while slowing the spread of the coronavirus,” said Gary Cena, superintendent of Marysville Joint Unified School District.
Cena said the district already starts school in the middle of August and starting in July could be challenging.
“First of all, teachers have really been working hard and really need a break,” Cena said.
He said, if the stay-at-home order is lifted, families may also be planning trips during that time.
But it’s also not clear on how classes would return – if it would be normal, with some form of social distancing, with distance learning or a combination.
“Also, is there guidance on how to work with labor groups as this would be a change in contract, which would need to be negotiated without some form of an executive order,” Cena said.
Another question that would need to be addressed would be if an early start means an extended school year or the regular 180 days, Cena said. If the school year is extended, he said, there would be an extra cost for the district.
“We want to serve and do the right thing and do what’s best for students,” Cena said.
Doreen Osumi, superintendent of Yuba City Unified School District, said that depending on the orders from the governor and public health, the district would need to consider staffing, ways to safely bring students and staff back to school and determine how teaching and learning would resume.
“Based upon the information coming forward to us, we would need to ensure we could protect the health and safety of our students and staff,” Osumi said. “In addition there could be fiscal implications.”
She said the staff worked to get distance learning up and running quickly and worked to develop lessons to meet the social emotional needs as well as the needs of students with disabilities.
“Our staff has done an amazing job to get teaching and learning up and running in a very short amount of time … But nothing can replace the teaching and learning that occurs in a classroom, face to face with our teaching staff,” Osumi said. “… The district is continuing to work to meet the needs of all students and is awaiting further clarification from the governor, superintendent of public instruction and bi-county health officer as we look to the summer and next school year.”
Michael West, superintendent of schools for Colusa County, said Newsom’s announcement initially made him and the superintendents of the four districts within the county do a double take.
“It is difficult for us to make plans right now when we don’t even know when we will be able to get back on campus’,” said West.
West said although he thinks that students and teachers in Colusa County would like to return to school as soon as possible, there are a lot of hurdles to cross to make that a reality – one being the financial aspect of starting the school year earlier than normal.
“If that is the decision then we will deal with it, but we would like to know how the additional teaching days will be paid for,” said West. “And we need to know what the details are, what guidelines we need to follow and if this is even going to be a requirement.”