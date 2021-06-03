Two local schools have been designated as California “Schools to Watch.”
Twin Rivers Charter School was recognized in 2020 and Live Oak Middle School was redesignated in 2021.
According to a press release, the middle schools “demonstrate academic excellence, social equity and responsiveness to the needs of young adolescents.”
Karen Villalobos, superintendent/principal at Twin Rivers Charter School, said they were originally recognized last March right before the school shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic but they were presented with the award this week.
“The award is for middle schools,” Villalobos said. “What happens is it’s a comprehensive application process and (was) followed by a site review.”
She said the school was designated last year and will go through the process next year to potentially be redesignated.
“I think it’s a culmination of a lot of hard work by our staff … it takes every teacher and every staff member working together,” Villalobos said. “...It really takes every grade level doing the work to be successful.”
Live Oak Middle School Principal Parm Virk said the school was first designated as a “School to Watch” in 2018. Following a reevaluation in 2021, the school was redesignated.
“I think it’s a testament to the lasting and meaningful work that our staff has been doing for so long,” Virk said. “We’re honored to receive the recognition but the real reward is impacting the lives of children everyday.”
He said on June 23, the school will be recognized through a virtual ceremony in Washington, D.C., as a “School to Watch” on the national level.
“We’re really excited and I think one of the things I can say is the support from our Superintendent Mathew Gulbrandsen and the school board has been a big factor in allowing us to do what works best for students,” Virk said.
A total of 31 high-performing middle schools in the state have been recognized through the program in 2021.