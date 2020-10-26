Locally, Yuba-Sutter and Colusa are now in the red tier, which allows for school districts to begin discussions on how best to transition back into a classroom for learning.
Following guidance from the county and state, each district has begun devising a plan for getting students back on campus.
Gary Cena, superintendent of Marysville Joint Unified School District, said the board is bringing forward a plan to open younger grades (preschool through first grade) for in-person blended instruction beginning Nov. 10. The older grades, he said, will follow in succeeding weeks.
It’s anticipated that the plan will be formally approved on Oct. 27, Cena said.
In preparation for the return of students, there is a lot that needs to be planned out, including how students are transported to and from school. Cena said bus use will be reduced.
“Social distancing requirements substantially reduce the number of students riding busses. Bus transportation will be utilized to transport specialized student populations,” he said. “Student symptoms and temperature checks will be taken before students load the bus and social distancing and wearing of facial coverings are required.”
Transportation is also being reduced and prioritized in Sutter County as well, according to Yuba City Unified School District Superintendent Doreen Osumi.
“During the first phase of in-person instruction and to ensure we are following safety protocols YCUSD will be transporting our students with disabilities, who are served in special day classes, and those who live in our most southern rural areas near Central Gaither School,” Osumi said.
All school district personnel, which includes bus drivers, will follow the safety guidelines recommended by both the state and local health departments.
Osumi went on to say that examples of proper cleaning protocols include required facial coverings for all staff as well as students in grades three through five. It will be strongly recommended for the younger grades, which includes kindergarten through second.
Each classroom will also be reconfigured to support the six feet of physical distance, Osumi said.
Lunch time activities will also look different moving forward.
Both districts will be utilizing what Osumi calls a “grab-and-go” model, meaning zero on-campus dining.
Sports is continuing with the plan to resume practice at the end of the year and fall schedules beginning in January.
Some teams are conditioning right now, according to Marysville High School David Chiono said. Football is practicing in small groups, while volleyball was permitted to begin in similar fashion on Oct. 21. The small groups consist of 11 athletes and one masked coach, he said.
“We will see how that goes before we open up indoor practice for winter sports,” Chiono said. “We will have our athletes go through the screening process each and every practice, (utilize) social distancing and wear masks when not performing high-intensity workouts.”
There’s also no initial plans for any fans at the games during the fall season.
“With the changes in our county’s risk levels that could change,” Chiono said. “We have invested heavily in technology to live stream both home and away contests.”
As far as traveling to other schools, Chiono said, transportation remains a large unknown at this time.