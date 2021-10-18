Area schools witnessed a spike in student absences on Monday.
Some parents cited the reason for their child’s absence as part of their participation in the school walkout demonstrations that occurred throughout California in protest of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposed COVID-19 vaccine mandates for students.
Yuba City Unified School District reported an approximate increase of 18 percent in student absences throughout its middle and high schools. Grade levels from transitional kindergarten to fifth grade also witnessed an increase of 10-15 percent in student absences across YCUSD elementary schools.
According to Doreen Osumi, superintendent for YCUSD, the district does not plan on releasing a statement to parents or staff regarding the increase in absences. The district respects the opinions and points of view of the community on all topics including this particular issue, said Osumi.
Marysville Joint Unified School District also had a higher percentage of unexcused absences among students throughout the district. According to Courtney Tompkins, communication and engagement specialist at MJUSD, the average percentage of daily unexcused absences is five percent but on Monday, MJUSD saw that number climb to more than double.
According to Tompkins, parents still have a chance to clear their student’s attendance so the percentage of student absences may differ as the attendance data gets updated. There were a few teacher absences reported at MJUSD, but the personnel department stated the numbers were not that different from the daily average.
“While we understand parents’ concerns and agree with their right to protest vaccination mandates, keeping students home from school to protest state policies is not beneficial to students,” said Fal Asrani, superintendent of MJUSD, in a statement sent to parents. “This translates to lost instructional time and lost revenues, both of which negatively affect the programs and services that we provide to all our students.”
Thousands of families, parents, teachers and students stood outside the state’s Capitol building to protest against a vaccine mandate, according to CBS Sacramento. California was the first state in the nation to require masks within schools, staff vaccinations and announce it will require COVID-19 vaccines among students, once a vaccine is fully approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the related age groups. The Capitol protest expected as many as 2,500 people, according to a permit approved by the California Highway Patrol.
According to Newsom’s announcement on Oct. 1, the COVID-19 vaccine requirement for schools would join the other list of required vaccinations already imposed throughout school districts. Parents must present documentation of full immunizations, in accordance with the California Department of Public Health, against measles, mumps, rubella, diphtheria tetanus, pertussis (also known as the whooping cough), polio, hepatitis B, chickenpox and haemophilus influenza type B.
Parents across the state in areas such as Fresno, Los Angeles and the Bay Area planned to keep their children out of school on Monday and take to the streets to protest. There also was a planned rally held Monday in Yuba City against school mandates near the intersection of Colusa Highway and Live Oak Boulevard. Organizers of the rally encouraged school district employees not to go to work and for parents to keep children out of schools to affect school funding.