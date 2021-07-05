The American Society of Civil Engineers Region 9 recently named Senator Jim Nielsen its “State Legislator of the Year” for 2020.
“Senator Nielsen played a significant role in supporting the clean-up and reconstruction efforts in Paradise after the devastating Camp Fire,” said Louay Owaidat, president of Odin, in a press release. “For that reason, and for his continued support for making California first in class and championing infrastructure bills in the California State Senate, ASCE named Senator Nielsen Legislator of the Year.”
ASCE represents more than 150,000 members of the civil engineering profession in 177 countries. Founded in 1852, it is the nation’s oldest engineering society. Region 9 is the only ASCE geographic region that encompasses only one state, California, due to its size and the number of members.
“Heartfelt thanks to ASCE for this great honor,” Nielsen said in a press release. “I am deeply grateful for ASCE’s powerful contribution to and critical role in restoring the Paradise community.”