Local seniors are feeling the effects of rising inflation as cost of living and care increases of $600 per month were recently announced at Prestige Senior Living in Marysville.
“There should be some kind of rent protection for seniors in this situation,” said Kathy Hormel, whose mother has lived at Prestige Senior Living for the past five years. “I mean there is rent protection for the general public and most people sign a year lease to protect from more than one increase per year. You can’t do that at the Prestige.”
Hormel said that residents were notified at the end of last year of a rent increase of $300 per month starting in January and a level of care increase of $300 per month, which is set to begin March 1. These increases bring the cost of living and care at Prestige up to nearly $6,000 per month for the minimal level of assistance, according to Hormel.
“My mom has a small savings and I guess my sister, my brother and I will cover her after that or she will move in with me but I live in Santa Cruz and so that means she will be leaving her friends behind and moving to a new area,” said Hormel. “She will also be farther from my brother and sister that are in the Yuba-Sutter area.”
While Hormel said she and her family will work together to ensure that their mother is cared for, not all families have that opportunity.
“I feel for other families and mostly for the seniors that have no protection from these rising costs,” said Hormel. “It’s heartbreaking and makes me mad, I believe the residents are being taken advantage of and our seniors deserve better.”
Hormel said when her mother first moved into the Marysville facility in 2016 her rent was $3,340 per month and she loved the social aspect of living there – eating with her friends in the dining room, the social hours and movie nights and the van that took them out for ice cream.
“Of course, the pandemic has made it very difficult,” said Hormel. “She now eats meals in her room on paper plates with plastic silverware, no social events and the transportation van hasn’t worked in years, even before the pandemic. None of that being worth $5935 per month, right?”
Prestige Senior Living officials said these rate increases have been necessary to keep up with the rising costs of living and services.
“Like all care providers, we are facing the challenge of balancing unprecedented cost increases with our accountability to continue providing the best care and quality of life for our residents,” a statement issued by Prestige Senior Living said. “Today’s realities are that costs are rising within every aspect of our operations – from wages and labor, to building utilities, clinical supplies and the cost of providing additional COVID-related care and service, in addition to a rise in the cost of foods and beverages we serve. After carefully reviewing all of our options for maintaining our high standards of care, we made the decision to assess our rent increase, followed by a level of care increase.”
A spokesperson for the facility said staff understand the financial impact of these increases on their residents and families and the decision to increase rates was not made lightly.
“We’ve continued to successfully implement several ways to optimize our operations to keep these increases as modest as possible, while also asking our residents and families to recognize the unprecedented economic situation we are all facing together,” said Prestige Senior Living officials. “For those residents who have questions or concerns, we have encouraged them to connect with community leadership to review their circumstances. Above all, we’re grateful for the trust our residents and families place with us, and we’re committed to continue providing all those we serve with high quality, safe care and service.”
Other senior living facilities in the Yuba-Sutter area were contacted for comment but did not respond by the time of publication.