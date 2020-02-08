While service clubs in the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa area all have their own unique events and outreach efforts, they all strive to better the community by focusing on the children.
Mary Langsdorf, president-elect for the Marysville Rotary Club, said her mission in life is to help give children the tools to succeed and that being a member of the Rotary Club has been a great way to do so.
“We know that if we start giving our time and money to the children of our community, they will be the ones to pay it forward,” said Langsdorf. “We hope to make an impact, small or large, so they will eventually do the same as they get older.”
According to Langsdorf, members of the Marysville Rotary Club go to Covillaud Elementary School once a month to read to the second graders.
“Reading includes gifting a book to each child celebrating a birthday that month,” said Langsdorf.
The organization also donates new dictionaries to the third-grade class at Covillaud Elementary every year in addition to funding several upgrades to the school. Langsdorf said the organization has also purchased a washer and dryer for the school so children without access to facilities can regularly wash their clothes and constructed a concrete pad surrounded by benches and trees that can be used as an outdoor classroom.
They have also installed a flag pole at the Kynoch Elementary School “walk of fame” and donated a new van to Marysville High School's Agriculture Department.
“The van allows many students the opportunity for off-site education and experiences they would otherwise not be able to attend due to costs,” said Langsdorf.
The van is used to transport kids to various competitions and conventions up and down the state as far away as Cal Poly, she said. Prior to the donation of this van, the district did not have transportation options that allowed such travel.
“All the children in our area deserve 'a little extra,' and I feel Marysville Rotary has assisted with that,” said Langsdorf. “Marysville Rotary is all about 'service above self' and although it takes our time and effort, we hope our service makes this community a better place for everyone.”
Across the bridge, the Early Risers Kiwanis Club of Yuba City apply the organization's mission of serving the children of the world throughout all of their outreach efforts.
Annette Gisi, Early Risers Kiwanis Club of Yuba City member, said among the many things that they do each year, the club has been facilitating pizza party lunches for classes at Bridge Street Elementary School that have maintained their collective attendance for 20, 40 and sometimes even 60 consecutive days.
“The purpose is to keep them in school,” said Gisi. “It's a simple thing that we can do that the kids like and it works.”
Gisi, who is the chair of the pizza party program, said the Kiwanis Club funded 26 pizza parties during the 2018-19 school year and served 569 meals.
Gisi said each party includes pizza prepared by the kitchen staff at Yuba City Unified School District, fruits and vegetables, ice cream, drinks and prizes such as pencils and special erasers. Any food that is not eaten during the party is donated to local organizations like Hands of Hope or the Salvation Army.
Jim Pingrey, president of the Colusa Lions Club, said the organization started this school year with a $750 contribution to the AP English class at Colusa High School for their trip to Medford, Ore. for the Shakespeare festival.
Each year, the Lions Club also co-hosts the Super Seven Dinner to recognized the top seven scholars from the junior and senior classes at the high school and even offer scholarships to local graduating seniors.
Pingrey said the club will also help fund projects by local students that are service-oriented upon request.
During the summer, the Lions Club also hosts their annual rubber duckie races on Fourth of July and all of the proceeds earned are donated to the sixth-grade class at Egling Middle School for their trip to Shady Creek.