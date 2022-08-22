Special Olympics Softball

The Yuba-Sutter All-Stars level four team competes during the annual Janice Fetters Memorial Special Olympics Softball Tournament, which returned this year on Saturday at Yuba City’s Blackburn-Talley Sports Complex on Burns Drive. 

 Jeff Larson/Appeal-Democrat

Yuba-Sutter-Colusa Special Olympics Area Director TJ Fetters calls himself the grandfather of Special Olympics softball in Northern California. 

It’s for good reason, because Fetters started Special Olympics softball programs with his late wife, Janice Fetters, in the 1980s as a way to celebrate a wedding anniversary. 

