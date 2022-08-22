Yuba-Sutter-Colusa Special Olympics Area Director TJ Fetters calls himself the grandfather of Special Olympics softball in Northern California.
It’s for good reason, because Fetters started Special Olympics softball programs with his late wife, Janice Fetters, in the 1980s as a way to celebrate a wedding anniversary.
Back then, TJ Fetters said the tournament was played at the Olivehurst Little League fields each year on the weekend of his anniversary on July 25, 1981.
“We wanted great competition and it happened that we did it every year on our anniversary,” Fetters said. “It was a thing that we did.”
Today, the tournament has blossomed to over 250 athletes from counties as far away as Humboldt, El Dorado, Butte and Tehama.
Everyone returned in-person on Saturday at Yuba City’s Blackburn-Talley Sports Complex on Burns Drive for the first time in three years to again take part in the Janice Fetters Memorial Special Olympics Softball Tournament.
The event included softball games played on multiple fields within the complex and a subsequent awards ceremony and free lunch for each of the athletes.
Fetters and David Solo, president and CEO of Special Olympics Northern California, also helped organize a moment of silence for Janice Fetters and each of the volunteers, athletes and coaches not present, but equally instrumental in helping create Special Olympics softball in Northern California.
TJ Fetters said each of the people responsible for creating Special Olympics softball is forever inked on the ballpark fences at Blackburn-Talley Sports Complex.
“We started one of the first programs in Northern California,” said Fetters, when talking about his late wife, Janice Fetters.
The programs and memorial tournament remain in good hands to this day. TJ Fetters said Yuba-Sutter-Colusa Special Olympics is a year-round program that begins with basketball in January and ends with soccer in the fall.
There are minimal breaks, he said, allowing athletes to get the opportunity to compete in a number of sports where winning is not the priority.
Jeff Gingery, an assistant coach with the top level softball team called Yuba-Sutter All-Stars, said the goal each year is participation for anyone who wants to compete.
“It’s not about winning,” Gingery said. “It’s about participating. If we win, great. If we don’t, it’s not the end of the world.”
Gingery said Fetters and the coaches assess each athlete’s skill level and intellectual disability when deciding where to place the individual.
Everyone makes the team, he said, and gets an opportunity to compete, socialize and enjoy themselves.
Solo said most of the athletes’ disabilities range from mild to severe. Some compete with Down’s Syndrome, others with autism and other conditions.
The important thing, Solo said, is the athlete has an outlet available to make friends and socialize and interact on a weekly basis.
Solo said Special Olympics programs in Yuba-Sutter and beyond bring him joy each year.
“The word that comes to mind is joy,” Solo said. “When you see an athlete participate, interact with other athletes and then get the medal at the ceremony it’s something. … I would encourage anybody to come out.”
For more information on signing up for Special Olympics programs in your area, visit https://www.sonc.org or call Fetters at 530-673-2961.