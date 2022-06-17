The future is robots, and the future is here in Yuba-Sutter.
Meet S.I.D., the area’s newest “Surgical Industrial Droid,” as named by a local fifth grader from Marcum-Illinois Elementary School in East Nicolaus.
S.I.D. is professionally known as da Vinci XI, manufactured by Intuitive Surgical which is based in the United States. In an effort to involve the local community, Sutter Surgical Hospital North Valley in Yuba City held a naming contest and invited students from schools across the area to dub the newest member of its team.
William Bramhill, 11, of East Nicholas, heard about this contest from his teacher, Robin Kyle, and decided to give it a shot. Bramhhill developed a knack for acronym based names, which started with his wrestling practice dummy, T.O.D.
“T.O.D. stands for ‘The Other Guy,’ explained Bramhill. “As in, ‘You should have seen the other guy.’”
With T.O.D. by his side, he combined this inspiration along with his love of Star Wars and Marvel superhero movies, and thus a S.I.D. was born.
“Going up against so many other students, I knew I had to come up with something clever,” added Bramhill.
His submission was chosen out of 90 other applicants with names such as Dr. Tentacles, Lord Squidly, and Susue the Surgical Assistant. But the team out of Sutter Surgical Hospital felt S.I.D. had both a personable and professional ring to it.
Bramhill was awarded some special S.I.D.-inspired swag and is particularly fond of the custom printed socks covered in pictures of the da Vinci XI. The Sutter Surgical team also visited Bramhill’s class to give a demonstration on how the robot works and celebrate his win with doughnuts.
“Honestly, I didn’t think much of it until they told me how it worked,” said Bramhill. “After learning about it, I literally said this outloud to them, ‘Wow, that’s a lot cooler then I thought.’”
In the future, Bramhill looks forward to becoming an engineer like his father and said seeing the robot in action has definitely been an inspiration.
Just a few years ago, the idea of letting a robot operate on people’s bodies may have scared many potential surgical patients. But today, advances in technology have given robotic apertures superior precision with minimally invasive techniques that result in shorter recovery times and fewer risks than some traditional knife-in-hand options.
It’s important to note that these robots are not operating on their own, they are being remotely controlled by trained surgeons as an extension of their own limbs.
“I love it, it came like a new toy,” said Dr. Ashraf Ekdawy, a general surgeon out of Sutter Surgical Hospital. “For me, I don’t have a hobby. My hobby is surgery, and now I have this new state-of-the-art system that can help me do my hobby in a better way.”
Ekdawy is a highly ranked general surgeon who has been operating on patients for 36 years – 24 of which have been spent in Yuba City. Ekdawy started training on da Vinci XI a few years ago in San Jose, and at that time the robot was predominantly being used by urologists. Now, it is being employed in a variety of abdominal procedures and Ekdawy anticipates its use will continue to expand in the coming years.
“It’s just the natural progression of things,” added Ekdawy. “Laparoscopy was met with skepticism at first too, but now we find these procedures are superior in many ways.”
Similar to laparoscopy, commonly referred to as “key hole” or “minimally invasive” surgery, the da Vinci XI allows surgeons to access regions of the abdomen and pelvis without making large incisions in the skin. What sets these bots apart from laparoscopic instruments is their “wristed” technology, with joints that allow its graspers to move nearly 360 degrees.
Ekdawy compares laparoscopy to the use of giant chopsticks, while S.I.D.’s arms behave similarly to his own hands. In addition, high-grade cameras within its apertures allow surgeons to see things up close and in 3-D, giving them greater visibility in hard-to-reach places.
“This really adds to the ability of the surgeon,” explained Ekdawy. “For us, half of the operation is exposure. If you can see good, you can operate good.”
The visual advantages S.I.D. offers are particularly useful in tighter spaces, such as operating in a man’s pelvis.
“The robot gives me the ability to get where I want with the camera, and get in the spots that I normally couldn’t get to without my hands being in the way,” added Ekdawy.
Ekdawy and Dr. Michael J. Fahey are now both certified da Vinci general surgeons and are providing robotic procedures at Sutter Surgical Hospital. The biggest hurdle in operating these machines is understanding its haptic feedback system. This system compensates for the surgeon’s lack of tactile feedback and helps them gauge the amount of pressure to use when handling objects.
To those who might still be hesitant, Ekdawy assures his patients that using the da Vinci system is no different for him than using any other set of tools.
“If you go to the mechanic to change your spark plugs, he can use his hands or he could get a wrench, or he could put the wrench on the end of a long stick to make it even easier for him to reach,” said Ekdawy. “But it’s all the same thing.”
The arrival of the da Vinci XI, also known as S.I.D., last September is a major first for both Yuba and Sutter counties. S.I.D. is the only surgical robot of its kind in the region and joins another student-named robot called Steady Eddie, a Mako Robotic Arm that assists orthopedic surgeons in joint replacements.
Up close, S.I.D. appears futuristic and alien. Big white shoulders lead to small blue lights shining from the end of each arm. Small claspers rotate as Ekdawy manipulates the controls and demonstrates its dexterity by folding and unfolding a $5 bill multiple times.
The room was full of amazed onlookers as they stood before the future of surgical operations.
So far, Ekdawy has utilized S.I.D. to perform 24 operations out of Sutter Surgical Hospital, and it was humbling to think of how many more patients this machine would go on to help.
For Ekdawy, and many others in his field, the da Vinci XI system is a dream come true, giving them extra arms and superior vision. These advancements, along with the robot’s calculated precision, can lead to faster recoveries and expedited treatments with less pain and blood loss for patients. In addition, these advanced laparoscopic surgeries only require small incisions that leave minimal scars.
“We are extremely pleased to be able to offer patients here in the Yuba-Sutter area this incredible technology that provides so many advantages to both our patients and our surgeons,” said Dennis Sindelar, regional director of Sutter Surgery Center Division.
Sutter Surgical Hospital North Valley is part of the Sutter Health network and is located at 455 Plumas Blvd. in Yuba City. For more information, visit sutterhealth.org/sshnv/services.