Daysha Trujillo, a Wheatland Union High School freshman, has always had a passion for helping people.
When she was younger, she participated in a food drive and did some other projects to help foster youth.
Recently, Trujillo started a nonprofit in an effort to make a difference in the lives of homeless students in the Yuba-Sutter area.
“One of my friends at school, every time she would come to school, she was missing something,” Trujillo said. “Like she would say ‘oh I don’t have deodorant,’ ‘I don’t have a toothbrush or toothpaste,’ ‘I couldn’t brush my hair today because I didn’t have a comb’ so I just wanted to help her.”
Her project consists of putting together hygiene kits with things like a comb, toothbrush and toothpaste, shampoo and conditioner and more.
“The students that don’t have those things, it would just be nice for them to have it,” Trujillo said.
Erika Trujillo, Daysha Trujillo’s mother, said she used to work in downtown Sacramento when Daysha was younger and they would often pass homeless people on the street.
“There was a time where she said ‘now I’m seeing kids,’” Erika Trujillo said. “...We did a food drive when she was 5 and she did some other projects as well in helping foster youth and finally she said she wanted to be more impactful.”
She said Daysha created a website with some help and now she’s learning from the whole process.
“I’m really proud of her,” Erika Trujillo said. “...It’s a proud moment for a parent to see your child at this age doing something great.”
Daysha Trujillo said, so far, the kits are in Plumas Lake, Wheatland and Marysville schools but she hopes to spread the project to more schools in the area as well as partner with more people to continue providing the hygiene products.
She said they have partnered with organizations such as Perfectly Posh and Clean the World but they also got bags to put the items in from the Sacramento Kings. They’ve also received some cash donations to purchase products.
Daysha Trujillo said one of her favorite experiences since starting the project was when her basketball team came together to help assemble hygiene kits in December.
“They were so happy about it and they were happy that I was doing this project, so I was glad they were open to helping me,” she said. “After basketball practice everyone came into the foyer and we had everything set up and we just sat down and started putting the kits together.”
She also has some friends who want to get involved, such as Marissa Kamelamela and Courtney VanOoijen, and help check in with the schools to see if they need more hygiene kits.
“(Daysha Trujillo) is providing (homeless students) with something they don’t have … and making it a priority and it’s super special what Daysha’s doing. She’s taken initiative at such a young age to make the world a better place,” said Nicole Newman, superintendent of Wheatland Union High School District.
Newman said people can drop off hygiene product donations at the Wheatland Union High School District main office.
Erika Trujillo said they’re working on setting up a second drop-off location.
People can also donate, or get more information, by visiting www.trukidz.org.