This year, the SAFE Credit Union scholarship committee chose 10 graduating high school seniors from El Dorado, Sacramento, and Sutter counties to each receive a $1,000 scholarship.
“Each scholarship award represents SAFE’s commitment to its three pillars of philanthropy: veterans, education, and healthcare,” explained Brit Kelleher, SAFE Credit Union community impact specialist.
Scholarships are awarded based on grade point average, financial need, letters of recommendation, and a personal statement.
Representing Sutter County is Sydnie Lerwill from Sutter Peak Charter Academy in Live Oak.
Lerwill was one of 10 students to be awarded a SAFE scholarship and the only local student within the tri-county area of Sutter, Yuba, and Colusa.
“Congratulations to our scholarship winners,” said Kelleher. “We are so glad and proud to be able to support you in your journey to further your education.”
For more information about SAFE Credit Union, visit www.safecu.org.