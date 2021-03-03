Two local high schoolers will advance to the state Poetry Out Loud competition this month, after beating out 18 of their peers in the local competition – which was conducted virtually this year due to the pandemic.
Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts student Anna Galvin, who is a local two-time champion and competed at the state level last year, took the top spot for Yuba County this year and Yuba City High School student Roxanne Wright was the champion for Sutter County.
“Poetry Out Loud is an avenue where I express myself and stay motivated during this strange time,” said Galvin. “It is also a fun competition and I enjoy meeting new people and the pressure of performing in front of a camera or audience.”
Poetry Out Loud is a poetry memorization and recitation competition in which high school students utilize public speaking skills, build self-confidence and gain an in-depth understanding of poetry, according to a release issued by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture.
“It has allowed me to feel accomplished and for me to be more confident in the way I speak,” said Wright. “My teacher, Mr. Loomis, has been a great coach and a wonderful help in allowing me to speak and understand poetry more. I am looking forward to seeing what happens next.”
Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture hosts the competition each year at the local level, which is open to all students currently enrolled in high school.
Because of the pandemic, participating students were asked to submit a video of themselves reciting one of the 1,000 pre-approved poems by the program via email this year for the judges to watch and critique.
The first place winners from each county received $150, second place winners received $75 and third place winners received $50.
Galvin and Wright will move on to the California State competition where they could win $200 and an all-expense paid trip to Washington, D.C., in April to compete at the National Finals for college scholarship funds.
This year’s Poetry Out Loud submissions are available to watch on the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.