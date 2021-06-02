Nine students from the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa area were awarded a scholarship this year by Tri Counties Bank and the Community Foundation of the North State.
More than 80 students from 68 high schools throughout the state were awarded scholarships through the effort for a total of $115,000, with each award being between $1,000 to $2,000.
The local students awarded scholarships included Angeles Lopez, Annabella Hernandez, Makayla Frias, Zoe Rosales, Sureen Heer, Yaneli Guerra Hernandez, Kiranjot Kaur, Delaney Amarel, and Eveline Hernandez.
Our bank-wide scholarship program seeks to advance higher education for community-minded students who display a keen interest in public service, community engagement and business entrepreneurship,” said Rick Smith, president and CEO of Tri Counties Bank, in a press release. “A key element of fulfilling the bank’s mission is to invest in our students, who will, in turn, strengthen our communities.”