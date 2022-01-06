A 40-foot mobile lab trailer from Sutter County Superintendent of Schools is providing students a hands-on learning experience with advanced manufacturing technology.
Through its Tri-County Regional Occupational Program, SCSOS is able to teach and prepare high school students in the manufacturing industry.
“The unique features are schools don’t have to buy this expensive equipment and we come to you,” said Scott Stephens, manufacturing instructor for the course and adult education and instructor at SCSOS. “You need to have a commercial driver’s license to drive it and I’m the driver as well.”
Through the advanced manufacturing program, students learn a variety of topics like plasma cutting, mill and lathe, stick welding, ultimaker 3D printing, Fusion 360 CAD/CAM and others. Students also learn about safety procedures for the equipment used, how to organize the shop and clean-up. In addition, students learn interview skills and how to maintain work relationships. Students are also required to use personal protective equipment when using the trailer and participating in the lab.
“This last year was virtual learning for about three months and in-person for the remainder of the year,” said Stephens. “The students were great and very motivated to learn the programs and use the machinery. We currently have two students continuing their advanced manufacturing studies at Butte College and Sierra College.”
Ten students, who participated in the last year, received certificates for the course which explained their training. Three students were from Live Oak High School and seven from East Nicolaus High School.
“We are currently seeing an increase in women taking the courses and working in the field,” said Stephens. “I would like to see those numbers increase, and even see more women in supervisor and ownership roles.”
According to Stephens, the Tri-County Regional Occupational Program includes students from Sutter County, Yuba County and Colusa County schools. Stephens said there is no cost to students and all equipment and materials are supplied to students when they take the course. He said he encourages students who enjoy fabrication, mechanics and technology to join the class. The class is usually kept small, up to 10 students, to keep the student to instructor ratio at an ideal rate.
“These types of programs provide hands-on education and training to students in real-world settings,” said Eric Pomeroy, assistant superintendent of career and adult education. “Students gain valuable knowledge and skills that will help them successfully transition into the workforce. Employers benefit by having a more highly trained workforce.”
According to Pomeroy, Tri-County’s high school advanced manufacturing program is funded through a Career Technical Education Incentive Grant (CTEIG). Pomeroy said the idea of the trailer was adopted through meeting with partners that expressed the needs for industry specific training in underserved regions. The trailer is equipped with tools that are utilized in the manufacturing industry allowing students to prepare for industry based certifications. The trailer is also fully self-supported with a generator and air compressor.
“The equipment was installed after the trailer was constructed,” said Pomeroy. “The Tri-County ROP students designed some of the equipment on the trailer including an exhaust system for the generator and portable welding tables.”
According to Pomeroy, there have been no challenges to operating the course through the ongoing pandemic since the trailer and the in-person instruction classrooms provide adequate spacing for students and follow COVID-19 safety measures. The in-class component of the program utilizes online, hybrid, and in-person learners to help sustain programs through COVID-19 and support all learners, said Pomeroy.
“All of the schools in our area and their counselors have information on the program,” said Stephens. “Students just need to go in and tell their counselor they would like to take the class. With the ROP program, they can attend any of the classes at any of the schools participating. Memorandum of Understandings (MOU), a document that district’s use for classes and programs that are offered outside of a district, are in place at several of the schools and if there isn’t one, we can get one set up. We also do everything we can to help with transportation.”