A local advocate will be speaking out June 22 to Congress in support of suicide prevention legislation and policies during the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s virtual 2020 Advocacy Forum.
“As part of the event, I, along with thousands of advocates across the country, will be reaching out to members of Congress to urge their support of the suicide prevention legislation and policies that we know can save lives,” said Dan Salamone, suicide prevention advocate and resident of Yuba City.
Salamone said he advocates for suicide prevention because it is a growing problem in the nation.
“(I) have seen my share of suicides and suicide attempts,” said Salamone. “I am not a mental health worker, nor do I have a background in mental health, but I do know what it’s like to feel alone and forgotten.”
Salamone said he saw his share of suicides and suicide attempts during his 30-year career in law enforcement and as a Vietnam veteran he also has friends that have attempted suicide.
During the forum, Salamone said, he will be asking for increased federal funding for suicide research, continued support for suicide prevention programs and resources for Veterans and Service Members as well as the passage of the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act, legislation that would officially designate 988 as the easy-to-remember, three digit emergency number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
For more information about the forum, visit https://afsp.org/advocate-for-suicide-prevention.