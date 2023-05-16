Skiles1.jpg

Up close and personal with the curves of a calla lily. This piece exemplifies the work of Margaret Skiles, an artist who will be featured in the gallery of the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City through the month of May.

 Courtesy of Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture

The art of Margaret Skiles will be on display throughout the month of May in the gallery of the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City.

Skiles is a Yuba City resident who, in addition to being a painter and photographer, specialized in plastic surgery. To celebrate Skiles’ accomplishments, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will be holding a free opening reception for her exhibit starting at 5 p.m. on Friday. This event will be held at the Sutter Theater located at 754 Plumas St. Yuba City. 

