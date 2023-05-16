The art of Margaret Skiles will be on display throughout the month of May in the gallery of the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City.
Skiles is a Yuba City resident who, in addition to being a painter and photographer, specialized in plastic surgery. To celebrate Skiles’ accomplishments, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will be holding a free opening reception for her exhibit starting at 5 p.m. on Friday. This event will be held at the Sutter Theater located at 754 Plumas St. Yuba City.
Skiles grew up in New England, the daughter of both an artist and scientist. She eventually chose medicine as her career path but acknowledges that aesthetics are an important part of plastic surgery. Her bachelor’s degree came from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), her doctorate from New York University, and her plastic surgery residency was performed at the University of Pennsylvania.
Photography has been described as Skiles’ gateway art form, having received her first “real” camera, a 35mm Leica, at the age of 12. She uses a camera to capture the beauty and grandeur of the places she travels to as well as the more intimate aspects of the world closer to home.
“I find the elegance and simplicity of forms in nature to be intriguing and inspirational,” said Skiles. “This is the foundation for my work. The use of both photography and oil painting allows for the exploration and refinement of the graceful lines and curves that are so captivating.”
The transition into digital photography proved to be a painful learning curve for Skiles who amended her struggles through a series of photography workshops. She is now exploring oil painting in greater depth and uses her photographs as subjects for her paintings.
Skiles' work has also been featured at the Crocker Art Museum, the Mendocino Arts Center, and the Sparrow Gallery in Sacramento. Her exhibit at the Sutter Theater will remain on display through the end of May.
For additional information about this exhibition, contact Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture at 530-742-ARTS or write to email@yubaustterarts.org.