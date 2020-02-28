A Sutter Union High School teacher who traveled in Italy is staying home for two weeks, addressing concerns he might have come in contact with the coronavirus. The teacher shows no symptoms.
Ryan Robison, district superintendent and principal, said he spoke with the teacher in the parking lot just before the school day started and they talked about the teacher’s travels in Italy, parts of which have had outbreaks of the disease.
“He was advised to stay home,” said Robison. He said the teacher made no contact with students the day he arrived back at school.
The teacher sent an email to students and faculty, informing them about his travels.
“He still communicates online to update us,” Robison said. “He is really concerned about losing time with students.”
Students have been provided a substitute teacher in the meantime.
The district notified Sutter County Public Health about the situation and received instructions on protocol, Robison said.
A county spokesperson said there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Sutter County.