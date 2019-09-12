Gibram Torres, 16, said when he was younger, he faced some challenges, including being bullied.
“I used to get bullied when I was younger,” Torres said. “I kind of still did in my freshman year … but not a lot because people know not to make fun of someone who has just been through a lot, but I got through it.”
He suffered burns to 39 percent of his body – including to his arms and face – when his house burned down in 2010.
The Yuba City teen is set to attend the one-week International Burn Camp for teen burn survivors in Washington, D.C.
He said he has been able to move forward, and attending camps for burn survivors, such as Firefighters Kids Camp, helped him get through it.
He said each year, the camp picks campers to attend the international camp and he was chosen this year. Torres said he’s looking forward to attending the camp – hosted by the International Association of Fire Fighters – and meeting new people.
Tom Flamm, IAFF burn coordinator, said this is the 23rd year the camp has taken place.
“The camp is designed to allow teen burn survivors to enjoy a week of activities and fellowship among teens who have faced similar adversities,” according to a press release.
Flamm said this year, there will be about 42 campers attending from the U.S. and Canada.
“I think it allows them to be themselves and meet people that are going through these similar things that they are going through,” Flamm said.
The campers are set to arrive in D.C. on Saturday and leave Sept. 21.
Flamm said they will get to visit a number of places during their stay, including the Baltimore Aquarium, the Smithsonian, the Naval Academy, the Arlington Cemetery and more.
The campers will also join D.C. firefighters for lunch.
They will also participate in some camp activities – such as icebreakers and a ropes course.
Each camper is assigned a counselor, Flamm said, who could be a firefighter, a nurse who is active in the burn community or an adult who is a burn survivor, for instance, but all of whom are volunteers approved by the director.
Flamm said the camp is entirely paid for by the IAFF.
“It’s an incredible bonding experience for the young people,” Flamm said. “… It gives them a good historical perspective.”