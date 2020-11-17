The Creative Light Theater will present the musical comedy “Prospects” from Dec. 4-8. The play has been reimagined for 2020, according to a press release.
“The year is 1850, the California Gold Rush has drawn men from all over the country dreaming of riches for the taking,” it was stated in the press release. And the claims office has announced that there are free parcels of land for any man with a wife but the problem is there are no women.
Clem Dickens takes it upon himself to help the men by running an advertisement in the country’s largest newspapers asking for women to help settle the West.
That’s where the story begins.
“Women making the treacherous journey, men attempting to find riches and prepare for their mail-order brides,” it was stated in the press release. “It’s an adventure of dreams, heartache, twists and turns, until God guides them in a new path.”
Performances will take place Dec. 4-8 at 7 p.m. nightly at the Embassy Theater, Church of Glad Tidings, 1179 Eager Road, Live Oak.
Admission is free and there will be Steel House coffee and snacks available for purchase.
For more information, visit www.churchofgladtidings.com.