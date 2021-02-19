Yuba City native and former high school athlete Ashley Sidhu, 23, will make her television debut Monday.
Sidhu will appear as a contestant on the game show “Ellen’s Game of Games,” produced by comedian and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres.
For Sidhu the process began with a simple message that she received via social media.
“I thought it was a scam (thinking) ‘Is this real, come on now?’ Sidhu said.
Sidhu said it wasn’t and the process was rather simple leading up to Monday’s premiere.
“Ellen’s Game of Games” includes supersized versions of the most popular and action-packed games from DeGeneres’ award-winning daytime talk show, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” as well as some designed especially for the primetime show, according to a news release.
Sidhu said there were a lot of nerves, especially when she came in contact with DeGeneres.
“We’d hear her voice and (think) ‘Oh, my, that’s Ellen,’” said Sidhu, who moved to Los Angeles to attend Cal State Northridge.
But once Sidhu saw DeGeneres’ “crystal blue” eyes and affectionate smile, she was instantly excited.
Sidhu’s favorite game on the show is “If I Could Turn Back Slime,” because she’s an athlete by nature.
“I can’t think on the spot, but I can move and I am more active,” she said.
For Sidhu the game show could be a start to a long career in front of the camera.
“I have been told you should be an actor, never pursued it before,” Sidhu said. “I am in the city (of Los Angeles) and if it is something I want to pursue that would be fun.”
The show premieres Monday, Feb. 22, at both 8 and 9 p.m. on NBC.