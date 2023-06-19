Matt Lynch never envisioned starting a local track and field club in Yuba-Sutter.
Lynch, the head track and field coach at Yuba City High School, said he solely wanted to train local athletes to give them a strong mental and physical foundation for whatever they tackle down the road.
Fast forward three years and Lynch has not only kept his promise to young, up-and-coming track and multi-sport stars in the area, but he also is helping build a program through Fast Fast Track Club that competes regionally throughout the summer.
Lynch said the club usually competes in six to eight meets, capped by the National Junior Olympic Track and Field Championships at the end of July. This year’s Junior Olympics is at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, starting on July 24. To prepare his athletes that qualify for the Junior Olympics, Lynch and Fast Fast Track club hosted a multi-club community track meet Saturday at Yuba City High School’s Honker Field to raise money for his athletes and their families to travel to Oregon this summer.
“We do this event so we can put money back into the hands of parents for the hard work that their athletes are giving,” Lynch said.
Lynch said track and field can have a huge impact on a young child’s life both mentally and physically.
His goal is to allow every young athlete a way to remove obstacles.
“My goal is to have a foundational program for all athletes,” Lynch said. “At the end of each summer we are stronger mentally and physically when we are pushed to that limit. It’s something cool to be a part of.”
Fast Fast Track Club is in its third year and Lynch is striving to grow the club to become a year-round activity where athletes can travel to the East Coast to compete in an indoor meet with recruiters and college coaches present.
“That’s what we are working toward,” Lynch said. “Our goal is to grow our program so we can train kids year-round instead of just in the spring and summer.”
Within the club, Lynch has many track stars beginning with two-time Junior Olympics qualifier Lohgan Robinson. The 12-year-old Robinson, who competes in sprints and hurdle events, is seeking another trip to the big stage this summer.
Robinson has been working with Lynch since she was 6 and recommends getting involved with the club in order to build up physical and mental skills.
Janero Brown, a 17-year-old long jumper at Yuba City High School, is in his first year with the club. He said he was pulled off the football field by Lynch and is now one of the best jumpers in the Sac-Joaquin Section.
Brown will be striving for his first USATF Junior Olympics appearance this summer as a member of Fast Fast Track Club.
“It's a great way to get into (a sport), fall in love with it,” said Brown, referring to Fast Fast Track Club.