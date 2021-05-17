Yuba-Sutter's Trauma Intervention Program (TIP) recently had a change in leadership with Lisamarie Helmer taking over as its new director.
Helmer has been a TIP volunteer for five years and for four of those years has been a team dispatcher and team lead. She has been involved with more than 400 calls and mentored and trained new volunteers.
Her husband is a registered nurse at Adventist Health/Rideout. He told her about TIP and it sounded like something she wanted to become involved with as she was interested in doing more in the community.
She described TIP as an organization that is made up of citizens who help citizens during a crisis. TIP currently has 45 volunteers who are called by first responders, hospital staff and members of the community to be with people in the first few hours after traumatic events such as fires, death notifications, car accidents, drownings, and suicides.
"We sit with those who are grieving so they are not alone and help them understand how the system works," Helmer said.
She said when volunteers leave they provide literature and resources for those affected to help them move forward.
"You never forget them," Helmer said of responding to such events. "They just touch your heart."
Helmer has been in her new role for two weeks and took over for Lou Binninger, who started the local program in 1994.
"Since then, we have gone on just over 12,000 calls," Helmer said. "Lou has been an exceptional leader and mentor. He has been a great help during this transition."
She's looking forward to working alongside first responders and assisting them as much as possible.
"We have amazing, dedicated men and women in our area who truly care about our community," Helmer said. "It is a privilege to assist them in helping our citizens. I am also looking forward to taking on a bigger role in mentoring our volunteers."
Helmer said TIP volunteers are on-call 24 hours a day, every day of the week. Each volunteer takes three 12-hour shifts per month.
"The most important thing I want people to know is that just because there is a change in leadership, we will still be offering the same high standards and quality service that we have since 1994," Helmer said. "That is my commitment to Yuba and Sutter counties."
TIP relies on volunteers and is funded by donations. To become a volunteer, visit the organization's website at www.yubasuttertip.org. New volunteers go through extensive training in February, Helmer said. The organization conducts a fall donation drive but donations are accepted all year. Details on how to give can be found on the website.
Helmer said another way to help the organization is to spread the word to others about what the group does.
"People often don't know or understand what TIP can do for them," Helmer said. "The more people know about TIP the better."
TIP responds to calls throughout the Yuba-Sutter area and can be reached at 673-9300.