The Cachil Dehe Band of Wintun Indians of the Colusa Indian Community Council recently donated $2,000 to the Ministerial Association of Colusa County (MACC) for its annual Christmas Food Basket program, jump starting a fund for the program facilitated solely on donations. 

“We’ll see our greatest need this year, due to declining benefit programs coupled with the rising cost of goods, but we are thankful for this donation, as it really makes a dent in our efforts to feed our community,” said Jason McMullan, executive director of the MACC. 

