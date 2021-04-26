Receiving the Eagle Scout award is the highest rank that members of the Boy Scouts of America can achieve, and the process takes a significant amount of time and dedication — in 2018, only approximately 6.5 percent of eligible scouts achieved the rank.
During a 14-month period between 2019 and 2020, 11 Eagle Scout projects were completed in Troop 36 (Marysville). As eight of those individuals were set to receive their award at a special ceremony in April 2020, COVID-19 happened, which required the event to be cancelled.
Those boys were finally presented their Eagle Scout rank during a ceremony on Sunday. Troop 36 Scoutmaster Cameron Knudson said he was excited to finally recognize the young men for the work they put in and their dedication to the effort.
“It was neat to finally be able to do that with them and give them that recognition that they deserved,” Knudson said. “It was a huge milestone and huge endeavor for the troop and their families, so it was just really a great thing to finally be able to do that.”
Knudson said a typical year would see his troop do a couple Eagle Scout projects, so having so many in one year was a testament to the hard work of the boys and the troop as a whole, which helped support them throughout each project.
In order for one to achieve the Eagle Scout rank, Knudson said each individual has to earn a minimum of 21 merit badges. Each person had to serve in leadership positions for the troop, participate in community service, and organize a final project. He said the process can see a scout dedicate anywhere from 100-500 hours of community service.
Throughout the 14-month window in which the 11 Eagle Scout projects were completed, there was a combination of 66 rank advancements, 243 merit badges awarded, 440+ camping hours, and 1,100+ hours of community service carried out. Four of the individuals were the first in their family to receive the rank.
“Some of these boys were on a tight timeline to be able to achieve the rank at the end of 2019, so it required a lot of dedication and perseverance from them and their families, because it’s really a large undertaking so families have to be dedicated,” Knudson said. “So, to have all those milestones, and as a troop keeping up on it, it was a big group effort and those young men worked really hard to hit every timeline that they had to do.”
The Eagle Scout projects saw the scouts build a storage shed at an overnight camp; construct a wood storage structure; restore seating at an outdoor amphitheater; restore stairs and a handrail; clear and restore about five miles of trials; create hygiene supply kits for Hands of Hope; renovate the Yuba City High School memorial remembering those who died in a 1976 bus crash; and make around 240 scent hearts for the Newborn Intensive Care Unit at UC Davis hospital.
Those awarded on Sunday included Jacob Bass, Daniel Knudson, Alexander Vang, Jedrick Thao, Preston Vang, James Keith, Brian Vang and Noah Borjesson. Other individuals from Troop 36 who achieved the Eagle Scout ranking in 2019 included Raven Skousen, Giovanni Skousen, and Brayden Cheney.