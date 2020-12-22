The Yuba-Sutter area’s unemployment rate saw a slight improvement in November compared to the month prior despite a loss of jobs across the board, according to the state Employment Development Department.
The area’s unemployment rate was 8.6 percent last month, down from an 8.8 percent rate in October.
The state’s unemployment rate for November was 7.9 percent, while the national average was 6.4 percent.
Sutter County ended the month with an unemployment rate of 8.6 percent, ranking it 48th out of 58 counties.
Yuba County was just behind with an unemployment rate of 8.7 percent, ranking it 50th in the state.
The Yuba-Sutter area saw a total loss of 800 available jobs across all industries – the biggest loss was to farming jobs (600).
Non-farming industries that saw job creation were in educational and health services (200 jobs), and trade, transportation and utilities (100).
Those increases were offset by losses in mining, logging, and construction (300 jobs), and government (200).
Compared to the same month in 2019, the area had 9,600 fewer available jobs across all industries in November.
Colusa County ended November with an unemployment rate of 10.8 percent, ranking it 57th in the state.
The only jurisdiction to have a higher unemployment rate was Imperial County at 16.4 percent.