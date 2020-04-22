The Yuba-Sutter area’s unemployment rate reached 10 percent in March, up from 8.1 percent in February, according to the California Employment Development Department.
While the rate was expected to increase in March due to the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, local EDD representative Luis Alejo said the most recent figures might not be all encompassing due to when the information was collected.
“At this time we cannot quantify the effects of the pandemic on the job market in March. However, it is likely that the unseasonable changes in the industry employment and labor force data can be ascribed to the effects of the illness and efforts to contain the virus,” Alejo said. “It is important to keep in mind that the March survey reference period — the week that contains the 12th day of the month — for both surveys predated many coronavirus-related business and school closures in the second half of the month.”
The statewide unemployment rate was 5.6 percent last month, while the national average was 4.5 percent for the same period.
Yuba County had an unemployment rate of 8.5 percent in March, ranking it 42 out of 58 counties.
Sutter County had an 11.1 percent unemployment rate, ranking it 49th in the state.
Despite the unemployment rate increasing, the area saw an increase of 800 available jobs across all industries. The farming industry added 200 jobs, while non-farming industries added jobs in government (600 jobs), mining, logging and construction (100 jobs) and trade, transportation and utilities (100 jobs).
The only industries to lose jobs were educational and health services (100 jobs), and leisure and hospitality (100 jobs).
Colusa County had an unemployment rate of 22.4 percent, ranking it last in the state. The next closest jurisdiction was Imperial County with a 20.5 percent unemployment rate.