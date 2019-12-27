The Plumbers and Pipefitters Local Union 228 has plans to transition into a new headquarters that will significantly increase the amount of available space they have to operate in and allow them to potentially expand their programs to include pre-apprenticeship training to local high school students.
Local Union 228 trains and represents journeymen and apprentices of the plumbing, pipefitting, and HVACR service industries. They are currently headquartered at the corner of Yuba Street and East 10th Street in Marysville.
The union recently purchased the warehouse next door along Ramirez Street in Marysville, which was previously operated by PDQ Van and Storage. The union plans to upgrade and modernize the building into a new headquarters and training facility.
“The new facility is going to double our capacity for being able to teach welding and pipefitting. We also plan to apply for grant funding through SB 1 (the California gas tax increase), which would help us fund a pre-apprenticeship training program to work with students from Marysville High School and other local schools,” said Mark Mulliner, business manager for Local Union 228. “That’s a big part of our goal moving forward. This isn’t only about Union 228 but about involving the youth in the community to see if these industries are something they’d like to pursue as a profession.”
By moving to a facility that has more learning and training space, Mulliner said, the plan over the next two years is to have up to five classes per quarter with 30 people per class.
Mulliner said they plan to turn in drawings before the new year and hope to get the go-ahead from the city to start construction by February 2020.
The facility is estimated to cost between $1.5 million-$3 million once all is said and done. Due to budget constraints, the union plans to make the improvements in three separate phases.
Planned work
Phase one of the project will see a second floor constructed in the existing building, as well as four classrooms, restrooms, breakrooms, storage closets and two shop areas where members will be able to learn welding (19 individual booths) and piping techniques. The main entrance of the building will get a new build-out. The building will be outfitted with new windows and doors, a metal awning at a secondary door, new paint and signage, and new light fixtures. All of the interior improvements in phase one will focus on the west half of the building.
Other improvements to the site during phase one will include new parking stalls in front of the building, new fences and landscaping upgrades. Because the union will not be able to establish the required number of parking stalls during the first phase, project officials asked the city to allow off-site parking at their current headquarters next door until renovations are completed, which the city’s planning commission approved earlier this month.
The second phase will focus on the east half of the building. Improvements will include construction of a new meeting room, kitchenette, janitor’s closet and large storage room. Exterior upgrades will include new doors on the east side of the building, replacement of the existing roll-up doors with new sectional doors and additional metal awnings. This phase will also see the project meet its parking requirements with the establishment of a total of 23 parking stalls.
Lastly, phase three will see improvements to a section of the second floor to include a new large classroom, conference room and additional storage. A section on the first floor that was previously unoccupied will be improved to include new offices and a mail/work area. Improvements to the outside of the facility will include new decorative pipe features.
Once all three phases are completed, the union plans to fully relocate into the improved facility from their previous headquarters next door, which will eventually be sold.
Mulliner said the hope is to have phase one completed by August 2020. They will look to begin phase two shortly after, though it will depend on different factors such as the current state of the economy and whether or not the current building they are operating out of is sold, he said.
“If everything falls into place, we could see this thing completed in three years,” Mulliner said.
For more information about the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local Union 228, visit www.lu228.org.