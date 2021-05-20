Last week, the U.S. Treasury Department announced it had begun distributing local COVID-19 relief funding through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
Congressman John Garamendi (D-CA) voted for the bill and assisted in securing funds for local jurisdictions, including Yuba, Sutter, Colusa and Glenn counties.
“Over the past year, I’ve heard from constituents and local leaders about the need for additional federal support to continue providing essential services like firefighting, public health, and public safety services,” Garamendi said in a statement. “I’ve also heard devastating stories about the impact the pandemic has had on local businesses, our community members who were laid off due to the pandemic, and from students who are having a hard time getting the most out of a virtual education.”
Approximately $53 million will be received between Sutter County, Yuba County, Yuba City and Marysville.
Possible uses for the funding include: supporting public health expenditures, addressing negative economic impacts caused by the public health emergency, replacing lost public sector revenue, providing premium pay for essential workers, and investing in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure, according to a American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 fact sheet.
Yuba County will receive $15,280,337 from the bill, though not all at once. Media and Community Relations Coordinator Russ Brown said half of the funds are expected to arrive in the next few months. It has yet to be determined when the county will receive the rest of the money.
“County leadership would want the relief dollars used purposefully and strategically in our community, but we have to wait on direction from the Treasury Department before we begin making any plans,” Browns said in an email. “Their criteria for how those funds can be used are still being developed. Until the county gets clear direction, any money we receive will be set aside.”
Brown said the local response to COVID-19 created extra costs for the county, while also making it necessary to set aside planned projects in favor of different priorities created by the pandemic.
“We anticipate the approved uses of the funds will allow us to return full focus to projects and services that are important to our residents,” Brown said.
Marysville will be receiving money via the state because it has a population of fewer than 50,000 – funds will be distributed to cities like Marysville based on population. The city is expected to receive approximately $2.3 million based on an estimate from the League of California Cities, according to City Manager Jim Schaad.
“Marysville has not determined specific uses for expenditures as of yet,” Schaad said in an email. “Additional guidance for eligible expenditures has just recently been released from the Department of Treasury. City staff will be analyzing the latest information and developing recommendations for use to our city council.”
He said the final distribution amount will be determined by the state. This applies to cities like Wheatland and Live Oak as well.
“The bill divides the local allocation of funds into two equal tranches of payments spaced 12 months apart,” Schaad said. “The state would receive the first half allocation 60 days after legislation enactment and the other half one year later. For non-entitlements cities such as Marysville the state will be given an additional 30 days to distribute to each city.”
Sutter County will be receiving $18,835,480. Public information officer Chuck Smith said no decisions have been made about how to use the money. Those decisions will be up to the board of supervisors.
“This matter has not been brought before the board and won’t be until the funds are secured,” Smith said in an email. “They are not included in the recommended budget going to the board of supervisors next month in advance of the fiscal year that begins July 1.”
Because Yuba City is a larger city, its allocation has been determined. It is expected to receive approximately $15.6 million, according to City Manager Dave Vaughn.
“Yuba City staff is working to identify eligible needs and will present recommendations to city council,” Vaughn said in an email. “Funds are expected to arrive in May.”
He said the funds are meant to boost local economies through spending in cities and counties. Funds must be spent by December 2024.
Glenn County will be receiving $5,515,007 and Colusa County will be receiving $4,185,252.
“I’m pleased that help is finally here,” Garamendi said. “Thanks to the ‘American Rescue Plan,’ every community in our congressional district will receive much-needed support to recover from this pandemic and build the local economy back better than before.