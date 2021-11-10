Among the 18 veterans that reside at Summerfield Senior Living facility in Yuba City, two men reflected on their time in the armed forces as the nation recognizes those that have served their country.
Jack Moseley, 98, said he doesn’t regret anything about his 25 years of service in the United States Army Air Corps.
“If I had to do it all again, I would do it the same way and that speaks for itself,” he said.
After building airplanes for a short time after high school, Moseley started his career in the aviation cadet program, where he was commissioned and earned his 2nd Lieutenant Bar and his wings.
“It was a pretty tough program,” said Moseley. “There was about a 96 percent wash out rate.”
To get through, Moseley said he stayed out of the limelight and learned from the mistakes of others.
Bob Mackensen, who will turn 89 next month, also started his military career in the aviation cadet program.
Mackensen said he enrolled in the Air Force in the early 1950s after high school because he “did not want to be a gravel agitator.”
Moseley and Mackensen both worked as navigator bombardiers during their careers, guiding fighter planes from a tiny cockpit in the forward section of the aircraft.
“We would use sextant to map the sun or the stars at night,” said Mackensen. “If we got to where we were going without getting lost, we were lucky, and it was especially difficult on cloudy days.”
Moseley, who served during World War II, said he flew in many aircrafts during his time in the service but the B-52 bomber was his favorite.
Mackensen said he flew in B-45 bombers during the end of the Korean War, the Vietnam War and the Cold War.
“The B-45 was the Air Force’s first jet bomber,” said Mackensen. “It was one of the big planes and it did the job.”
Moseley said he was stationed all over the world and had assignments in North Africa, Morocco and Taiwan.
“I spent 25 years all over the place, but Taiwan was probably my favorite assignment,” said Moseley. “One of my cities is Casablanca. I used to joke as a young guy before I was married that I liked it there because of the little French girls in bikinis sunbathing.”
Moseley said his last assignment was at Beale Air Force Base. As a native of Texas, Moseley said he contemplated moving back to the midwest after retiring, but he and his wife decided to retire in Yuba City because their children were in school and they didn’t want to disrupt their lives here.
“And I like Yuba City,” said Moseley. “It’s so close to everything. You can be snowboarding in one direction and surfing in the other.”
Moseley and his wife were married for 77 years before she passed away earlier this year.
“You just have to find the right girl, and I sure did,” said Moseley with a smirk. “She was a wonderful lady.”
Mackensen said when he finished navigator school at the old Mather Air Force Base he was stationed in England for almost four years. During that time, Mackensen and his wife Eleanor welcomed their first child, a son. They would later have three more sons after moving back to the states.
Mackensen was then stationed in Florida and Texas before retiring from active duty. Upon his retirement, Mackensen said he used his GI bill to enroll in architecture school at the University of California, Berkeley.
“I had always wanted to be an architect,” said Mackensen.
Mackensen stayed active in the reserves for about 15 more years and was promoted to Major before retiring completely from the services in the mid 1970s. In total, he served in the military for about 25 years.
After graduating college, Mackensen moved to Yuba City with his wife, who was a native of Sutter, and began working at a local architecture firm.
A few years later, he started his own firm with a partner, and stayed there for more than 15 years before accepting a job with the state’s Architectural Office. In this role, Mackensen worked to preserve historical buildings across the state.
“I really loved historical preservation,” said Mackensen. “We have some old buildings that are worth hanging onto. They are our history.”
He also designed many buildings here in the Yuba-Sutter area, including both the Yuba and Sutter County libraries, the Sikh Temple on Tierra Buena Road, a number of churches, homes and commercial properties and Bridge Street School.
Mackensen also worked extensively to save the many historical buildings located in downtown Marysville.
“I had a wonderful career and I thoroughly enjoyed it,” said Mackensen. “It never got old and God gave me the brains to get through it.”