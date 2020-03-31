The South Yuba River Citizens League was selected to receive $365,157 for the planning of the Upper Rose Bar Restoration project.
“The Upper Rose Bar project seeks to enhance salmonid spawning habitat by fixing a degraded gully, improving rearing habitat, and adding spawning gravels to the river,” according to a statement on the SYRCL website.
Family Water Alliance, the Colusa based non-profit agricultural education organization, was also selected to receive $895,701 for the implementation of the Llano Seco/M&T Ranch Cone Fish Screen Project.
According to the release issued by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, of the $37 million in funding awarded statewide, approximately $24 million was designated to 19 projects through the Proposition 1 Delta Water Quality and Ecosystems Grant Program for projects that directly benefit the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta. The other approximately $6 million was awarded to 14 projects through the Proposition 68 Rivers and Streams Grant Program.
“This year’s awards represent a visionary effort to invest in our ecosystems statewide which will outlast our current challenges,” said CDFW Director Charlton H. Bonham. “These awards represent our focus on continuing necessary support for our restoration partners in local government, Tribes, nongovernmental organizations and communities who support these efforts, which is why we wanted to keep this business going in this difficult time with the announcement of these awards.”
Ashley Indrieri, FWA executive director, said sediment deposition poses a threat to the normal operation of the fish screen at the Llano Seco/M&T Ranch diversion and, with an encroaching gravel bar migrating at an unpredictable rate to the vicinity of the fish screened diversion, the intake screens are no longer receiving sweeping flows, which makes them inconsistent with National Marine Fisheries Service and the California Department of Fish and Game fish screen criteria.
“Replacing the existing fish screen with cone fish screens will allow the diversion to operate in higher sediment depths and meet CDFW and NMFS fish screening criteria,” said Indrieri. “The new cone fish screens will allow for operation flexibility.”
According to Indrieri, the ranch’s pumping plant provides a reliable water supply to approximately 15,000 acres of farmland and refuge land, including over 4,000 acres of wetland owned and managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the California Department of Fish and Game that provides key wetland habitat for waterfowl and other wetland species.