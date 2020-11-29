Almost everyone and every business has had to change this year.
Local wineries have had to adapt to the changing circumstances brought about by a global pandemic and the resulting mandates imposed by the state.
Being in the state’s most restrictive tier, Yuba-Sutter wineries have been forced to move their tasting experiences outdoors, which has been a challenge considering the heat and smoke over the summer months and now winter weather heading into the holidays. That being said, the three local wineries that surround the Sutter Buttes have implemented a number of changes in an effort to drive business and meet customers’ needs.
“Things have been going well,” said Teresa Cordi, owner of Cordi Winery in Live Oak. “It’s been challenging because of the COVID restrictions, which required all wine tasting be done outside. For the most part, our tasting experience happened inside our tasting room, but now that’s happening outside in all three wineries (in the area). That was a little tough on 100-degree days, and now it’s cold and chilly, but we have fire pits and heaters, so people seem to enjoy sitting around those.”
Changes
Aside from moving everything outdoors, wineries have had to implement certain modifications like requiring guests to wear facial coverings from their vehicle to their table, spacing out tables and requiring reservations.
Cordi said the family created a website out of necessity when the pandemic took hold. It was something they had already started considering, but COVID-19 accelerated the process. Customers can now make reservations and order online (www.cordiwinery.com), as well as request curbside pickup.
“We are typically open the first and third weekend of every month, but that’s another thing we had to change. Now we are advertising that we will be open any weekend that it is not raining,” Cordi said.
Dave Smith, owner of Sicilia Vineyards outside of Yuba City, said because there are new spacing requirements, they have also been doing tasting by reservation so that they can set up arrangements accordingly. They’ve also tried to incorporate new events like a brunch with a local chef to draw customers out to the winery.
“It’s been a challenge to get the word out,” Smith said. “We’ve been much more aggressive with our signage, so we are hoping to slowly get back in the saddle. What’s unique about us is we tend to get people more on the food side of things, so instead of just tasting wines, we’ll also give them a nice platter of different cheeses, crackers, salamis and various vegetables and fruits.”
Another way the business has gotten creative is by becoming a part of the network known as Harvest Hosts, which sees traveling RVers stay on the property overnight with the understanding that they’ll make a wine purchase while there. Smith said they’ve been fairly active through the new program.
Sicilia Vineyards (www.siciliavineyards.com), which offers regular tastings on the first and third weekend of every month, plans to do special case sales this December for the holidays.
The Munger Family Vineyard in Sutter has also turned to curbside and to-go wine purchases as a way to adapt to the new COVID-19 requirements. They have been putting on various socially-distanced crafting classes as well to maintain a little sense of normalcy for their customers throughout the pandemic.
While operations have been moved outdoors, there are several fire pits and heaters around the property, along with new furniture, to make it comfortable for customers, said Stacy Munger, owner of Munger Family Vineyard.
“We will continue to be creative through all of this and find ways to make it fun for people who are looking for an experience and things to do,” Munger said. “We are also in talks about partnering with other local businesses to create some fun and joy for the holidays.”
Through the holidays, the business will be running a special where anyone who buys a tasting to-go for four people will get $15 off of a bottle of wine. They are also planning to host classes in the coming weeks where participants will learn how to make Christmas succulent centerpieces and other holiday wreaths. The winery will be open the second weekend in December, though online shopping and to-go and curbside services will be available anytime (www.mungerfamilyvineyard.com).
“All of our red wines are Sutter County wines,” Munger said. “They are also available at New Earth Market and participating restaurants like Sutter Buttes Brewing, Dancing Tomato and Lambert House Cafe.”
Moving forward
Before the pandemic hit, the three wineries formed an association known as the Wineries of the Sutter Buttes as a way to collaborate and draw visitors. Weekends when all three businesses are open allow guests to visit each facility along a wine trail that surrounds the Sutter Buttes.
Cordi said the pandemic has put a bit of a damper on those efforts, though they hope to get back to normal once the economy starts to open back up.
“All three businesses support each other and encourage guests to go and visit the other two, so it’s been a very nice collaboration,” Cordi said.
There’s never been a more important time to shop local. Smith said Yuba-Sutter residents don’t have to go far to taste a quality product.
“I think locals might not understand that we have a very competitive product in this area. The wines are very good because we’ve planted the right varietals for our region,” Smith said.
Spring months are typically the busy season for the wineries. Events this past March and April had to be canceled due to the coronavirus, so Cordi hopes things can get back to normal come next spring.
“Our hope is that we can continue to allow people to come out and visit us in the Sutter Buttes, where we have beautiful scenery and can provide a great wine experience,” she said.
For more information, go towww.wineriesofthesutterbuttes.com.