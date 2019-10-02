After a near-death experience, Ginny Paschke was reunited with the woman who saved her life.
Jennifer Jones said she was with her friend at the Sutter County extension canal the afternoon of Sept. 18 when Paschke’s horse was frightened and both animal and rider tumbled into the water. Jones jumped into the swift canal water to pull Paschke to safety.
“It took all of me to get her to the side of the canal…,” Jones said. “There was no thought to it, I just dove in.”
Jones, 43 of Yuba City said she didn’t hear about the incident again until she posted about it on her personal Facebook page, and was notified that in an Appeal-Democrat article, Paschke said she wanted to personally thank the person who saved her.
“I wanted to stop and check on her and her horse, but I was kind of nervous,” Jones said. “I kind of felt like it was my fault because I spooked the horse.”
She said once she heard Paschke wanted to thank her, she went over to Pashcke’s house Sunday evening and felt an immediate connection with the person she saved.
“I couldn’t have felt more comfortable ever,” Jones said. “We just clicked, she’s just a nice woman.”
Paschke said she had been expecting company so she hollered for the person to come inside, and was surprised to see Jones.
“I was absolutely thrilled,” Paschke said.
She presented Jones with a card expressing her thanks, and the two have plans to go for walks with Paschke’s horses.
“She wanted to know if she could come walk the horses up the canal,” Paschke said.
In the future, Jones said she was interested in taking life-saving courses so she could help people in the water. But for now, she’s glad to have reconnected with Paschke.
“When I left she hugged me, and I felt like I had a friend that day,” Jones said.