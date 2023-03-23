"They said I was never going to be able to work again,” said Katherine McCumber, vice president of McCumber's Glass, Inc. in Marysville. “But here I am, living my absolute best life and skyrocketing the company."

McCumber’s Glass was founded in 2001 by Lou McCumber, who has been in the glazing industry since the age of 18. Katherine McCumber said she played a big role in helping her father get things off the ground but was forced to take a back seat while battling two incurable brain diseases. Thirty-two brain surgeries later and McCumber was ready to jump back into business and bring the company to a new level.

