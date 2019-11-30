Cookies, cocoa and a chorus of voices will come together for a unique holiday show. The Yuba Sutter Youth Choir and Applause Kids! ensembles will sing, dance and act out scenes from holiday favorites – joining together for a grand finale.
The youth choir will perform “Olaf of Holiday Cheer” and Applause Kids! will perform “Once Upon a Time.”
Performances will be Dec. 11 and 12 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 14 at 2 p.m. at the Burrows Theater, 630 E St., Marysville. General admission is $10; $5 for children age 12 and less. Pre-sale tickets are available at the Yuba Sutter Arts office or at the door while they last. Proceeds benefit the Youth Choir, Applause Kids! and Yuba Sutter Arts’ other arts in education programs.