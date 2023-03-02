The Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City will present the work of Yesenia Cachu as a guest artist from 5-7 p.m. on Friday. During this time, a free opening reception will be held with complimentary beer, wine, water, and appetizers.
Cachu is an art teacher at Marysville High School who is said to be inspired by her Mexican roots and love for nature.
Born in La Ladera, Michoacan, Mexico, in 1988, Cachu immigrated to California with her parents when she was just two years old. Growing up bicultural, Cachu said she struggled to find her place in society and felt as if she needed to choose between two worlds. She later realized it was possible to embrace both and found her dual heritage as a source of inspiration for her art.
Cachu now uses art to express her love for nature and her Mexican culture. She creates pieces that have been described as vibrant, full of color and emotion and encourages others to explore their own roots and the opportunities that come with learning new things about themselves. Her goal is to bring more awareness to the struggles of bicultural individuals while also encouraging viewers to appreciate all that life has to offer.
The Sutter Theater Center for the Arts is also home to several other anchor artists.
These displays include the original works of metal sculpture artist Dude Green, indigenous jewelry and beadwork by Jesse Harris, ceramic pieces by Drew Sallee, and textile artist Pam Nowak. A purchase of any original art piece or souvenir helps to support both the artist and Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture.
For additional information about this exhibition, contact Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture at 530-742-ARTS or email abbie@yubaustterarts.org.