The Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City will present the work of Yesenia Cachu as a guest artist from 5-7 p.m. on Friday. During this time, a free opening reception will be held with complimentary beer, wine, water, and appetizers. 

Cachu is an art teacher at Marysville High School who is said to be inspired by her Mexican roots and love for nature. 

