TODAY
EVENTS
– The Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Blood Drive, in conjunction with Vitalant, will be from 1-4 p.m. on the bloodmobile at 871 Gray Ave., Suit A, Yuba City. Donors will receive a coupon for a free sandwich and ice cream. Facial coverings are required to donate if a person is not fully vaccinated and appointments are encouraged to accommodate social distancing. To make an appointment, call Vitalant at 893-5433.
– Praise Chapel Yuba City will host a free cooking class for children from 11-17 years old from 5-7 p.m. at 398 Aylor Ave., Yuba City. The theme of the week will be Agra, India. There is a $5 suggested donation and reservations are required, call 870-0511.
SUPPORT GROUPS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The Calvary Christian Center, in conjunction with Vitalant, wil host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the fellowship hall, 2620 Colusa Highway, Yuba City. Facial coverings are required to donate if a person is not fully vaccinated and appointments are encouraged to accommodate social distancing. To make an appointment, call Vitalant at 893-5433.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s musician-in-residence Tom Galvin will host solo sessions at 1 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The program features singers/songwriters from around the country sharing their original works.
– The Yuba City Farmers Market will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at the corner of Plumas Boulevard and C Street in Yuba City. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
– The Brownsville Farmers Market will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Foothill Volunteer Fire Department, 16796 Willow Glen Road, Brownsville. The market will feature local produce, artisan products and handmade crafts. For more information, visit the @BrownsvilleCaliforniaFarmersMarket Facebook page.
– POSTPONED: Sutter County Museum’s “Picnic in the Park” event outside has been postponed but another date has not been set at this time. For more information, call 822-7141.
– Casa de Esperanza will host their “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes” event at the Yuba Sutter Mall, 1215 Colusa Avenue, Yuba City, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. to recognize Sexual Assault Awareness MonthFor more information, call 674-5400 or visit the Casa de Esperanza – NorCal Facebook page.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)