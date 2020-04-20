A child was killed Sunday in a two-vehicle crash in Sutter County, according to the California Highway Patrol.
At about 6:30 p.m. a 2007 Ford Fusion driven by Tony Kesterson, 29, of Colusa was traveling east on Highway 20 at a high rate of speed, it was reported in a CHP press release. East of S. Tarke Road the driver lost control, drove across the westbound lane and collided into a concrete wall. The car came to rest directly in front of a 2014 Toyota Tacoma, headed west and driven by Tarjinder Singh, 59, of Sacramento.
The Toyota was unable to stop in time and collided into the right rear of the Ford, causing major damage to both vehicles.
Both vehicles came to rest blocking both the east and westbound lanes of Highway 20.
An unidentified 10-year-old boy, a passenger in the Ford Fusion, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the press release.
This collision is under investigation and alcohol is suspected to have been a factor.