A Tuesday autopsy confirmed the person found in a submerged vehicle in the Prosser Reservoir is Kiely Rodni.

Rodni, 16, was last seen Aug. 6 near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, attending a party with hundreds of young people, police said. Her disappearance led to a massive search effort, leading to thousands of hours of manpower expended over two weeks.

