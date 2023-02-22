Yuba City

During Tuesday night’s Yuba City City Council meeting, City Manager Diana Langley gave an overview of what a possible 2024 revenue funding measure may look like and why such an action would be needed by the city.

With just three council members in attendance – Shon Harris and Dave Shaw were both absent – the city asked the council on Tuesday to approve a contract with Smart Marketing for a “Professional Services Agreement” for “Revenue Measure Consulting Services.”

