On March 1, ​​Slough House Social in Colusa announced to their followers on social media that after a “long” and “silent battle,” the restaurant’s last day of operation would be March 19.

In the post, Slough House Social said that the reason for the “permanent closure” was that it was “taken down” by the state of California, the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) and the “decisions made by employees.” The public also was asked not to contact the restaurant about what led to the closure of an establishment that has been a popular go-to spot in the community.

