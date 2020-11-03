Election officials in Yuba and Sutter reported a smooth day of voting and busy polling places.
Ashley Stottlemeyer, senior elections clerk for Yuba County, said the polling place located in the Board of Supervisors chambers at the Yuba County Government Center had a steady stream of voters all day Tuesday.
“Things have been going really smoothly,” said Stottlemeyer.
Yuba County Clerk-Recorder Terry Hansen said there were no issues with security at polling locations and she did not hear of any touch screen voting machines having problems.
"It's been extremely busy, twice as much as usual," Hansen said.
She said today (Wednesday) will be a day to see how many ballots are left to process and get all the equipment back to the election office. Results were updated through the night until all precincts reported in. Hansen said there won't be another update until Monday at the earliest.
"Things are going well," Hansen said. "This is the normal process. It just takes time to get all the ballots counted."
As of Saturday, Yuba County had received 40 percent of ballots from registered voters.
In the 2016 election, Yuba County received 15,208 total mail ballots.
“We have already gotten 18,000 and that does not include the ballots that were submitted today,” said Stottlemeyer.
According to Stottlemeyer, the biggest challenge she saw on election day was that many voters forgot to bring their vote-by-mail ballots with them to relinquish when voting in person.
“We have to make a phone call to verify that a ballot has not already been submitted,” said Stottlemeyer. “It can take some time if there are a lot of voters we have to call in to verify.”
Marysville resident Harry Thurman said in the weeks before Election Day he was leery that he would not have the opportunity to vote in person this year due to the ongoing pandemic.
“I have voted in person for as long as I can remember,” said Thurman. “I’m really glad that doesn’t have to change this year.”
Sutter County Clerk-Recorder Donna Johnston also reported a busy day at the polls.
"We've had lines of 30-40 people all day," Johnston said.
She said the first set of results posted at 8 p.m. Tuesday was the largest number of results ever processed.
In 2016, Sutter County received 25,306 mail votes and as of Friday had already received 24,000 mail votes. Johnston said prior to Tuesday, her office had received 52 percent of ballots and as of Tuesday afternoon had received 65 percent.
Johnston said it would take a few days to process the rest of the ballots.
"We most likely won't post anything tomorrow," Johnston said Tuesday.
She said people who signed up for ballot tracking through the county should expect a lag time from when their ballot is processed to when they are notified but that the goal is to keep the lag to a few hours.