Williams

Courtney Williams

A 26-year-old Linda woman who was arrested in 2022 after law enforcement deputies found two of her children dead in the bathtub of her home, was found not guilty by reason of insanity this week by a Yuba County judge.

On Wednesday, Yuba County Superior Court Judge Benjamin Wirtschafter signed an order that will send Courtney Williams, 26, of Linda, to a state hospital for treatment and supervision. Williams on July 20, 2022, pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to charges that stemmed from an incident on April 7, 2022, at her Linda home. Wirtschafter accepted her plea of not guilty by reason of insanity at the request of both the defense and prosecution based on reports from doctors.

