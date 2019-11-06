A head-on collision Wednesday morning on Live Oak Boulevard left one driver dead and another injured.
The California Highway Patrol Yuba-Sutter reported that Alexander Batchelor, 21, of Live Oak was killed.
The collision occurred around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday just north of Eager Road on Live Oak Blvd. Batchelor was southbound, while Humza Iftikhar, 21, of Yuba City was driving north.
For an unknown reason, Batchelor’s vehicle veered across the center-line and into the northbound lane, according to a press release. Iftikhar told law enforcement that he saw the vehicle veer into his lane but didn’t have time to react.
The two vehicles collided head on, eventually coming to a rest on the road’s dirt shoulder. Batchelor was ejected from his vehicle. He was transported to Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital where he later died. Iftikhar was also transported to Rideout to be treated for moderate injuries.
CHP Yuba-Sutter said alcohol or drugs are not thought to be a factor in the fatal collision.