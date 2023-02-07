Ricardo Mora-Ramirez

Nearly 12 hours before a suspected DUI crash left three people severely injured on Monday afternoon in Yuba City, another suspected DUI crash in the same area resulted in the death of at least one person, law enforcement officials said.

According to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Yuba City resident Ricardo Mora-Ramirez was arrested after he allegedly was involved in a fatal collision in the area of South Walton Avenue at the intersection of Camino De Flores at around 2:10 a.m. Monday.

