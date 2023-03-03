Marian Wilkinson

The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Friday that Marian Wilkinson, a 52-year-old female who was reported missing on Feb. 1, was the person whose body was found Wednesday night in the Feather River.

According to Undersheriff Scott Smallwood, sheriff’s deputies were called at about 6 p.m. Wednesday to the “area of Shanghai Bend River Parkway regarding a body found in the Feather River.” Smallwood said when deputies arrived, they located a body in the river, which was originally found by a local fisherman.

