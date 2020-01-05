A Yuba City man fell asleep while driving on Highway 99, resulting in the death of a Yuba City man who was a passenger in the vehicle, according to a press release from the Yuba-Sutter California Highway Patrol.
At approximately 1:25 a.m. Sunday, Leonardo Marin, 19, was driving a 2006 Honda northbound on Highway 99 north of Powerline Road with two passengers in the car. While traveling approximately 75 miles per hour her fell asleep at the wheel and veered across the median and southbound lanes of Highway 99, according to the release.
The vehicle left the roadway and ended up on the gravel shoulder. Marin overcorrected, causing the car to roll several times, ejecting Marin and the front passenger. Marin broke his clavicle and sustained lacerations to his head and arms. The 22-year-old man in the front seat who was ejected, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics from Butte County EMS. As of Sunday evening he has not been identified by authorities.
The rear passenger Auston Pinkston, 24, of Yuba City, sustained lacerations to his hands. No one was arrested at the scene and drugs or alcohol are not suspected to be a factor in the accident, according to the release.