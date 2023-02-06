Breaking news

The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department said Monday that a 10-year-old boy was killed on Sunday night in Olivehurst in what officials said was a “dispute among families.”

At about 7:40 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a shots fired call in the 5700 block of Alicia Avenue in Olivehurst. Officials said when those deputies arrived, they located a child, 10, inside the home who had a “single gunshot wound.”

Tags

Recommended for you