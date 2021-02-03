The most recent storms put a dent in the state’s snowpack deficit, but it wasn’t enough to completely make up for a dry start to the water year.
There’s still time, though, as February is typically one of the wettest months of the year, said Sean De Guzman, chief of the Department of Water Resources’ snow surveys and water supply forecasting section, which conducted its second manual snow survey of the year at its Phillips Station east of here on Wednesday.
“Our water supply outlook is looking a lot better compared to where we were last week, but we are still nowhere near out of the woods,” De Guzman said.
DWR’s snow survey at Phillips Station recorded 63 inches of snow depth and a snow water equivalent of 17 inches, which is 93 percent of the average for the location. Snow water equivalent measures the amount of water contained in the snowpack.
The totals were still only 68 percent of the April 1 average for the location, which is typically when the state’s snowpack is at its peak each year. Statewide, the overall snowpack was at 70 percent of its average for the date, and 45 percent of the April 1 average.
Data collected during snow surveys helps determine the amount of water that will melt and runoff into state reservoirs during warmer months.
Fall 2020 was extremely dry, especially in the Sierra Nevada. That dry start to the water year, which runs October through September, followed last year’s below-average snow and precipitation. De Guzman said to make up for the dry months at the beginning of the water year, the state will need multiple days of above average precipitation.
“While there is still a chance we will see additional storms in the coming weeks, the department and other state agencies are preparing for the potential for a second consecutive year of dry conditions,” said DWR Director Karla Nemeth in a press release.
DWR’s next manual snow survey at the Phillips Stations is tentatively set for March 2.