Live Oak standoff
Courtesy of e Sutter County Sheriff’s Office

An hours-long standoff ended early Friday afternoon after a man allegedly shot at another person in the parking lot of a Live Oak apartment complex and then barricaded himself from police.

According to Undersheriff Scott Smallwood of the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office, there was a shooting in the parking lot of Maple Park Apartments in Live Oak sometime between at about 3 a.m. on Friday. Smallwood said the victim who notified authorities of the alleged shooting told law enforcement that their vehicle was shot at by 39-year-old Cuitlahuac Padilla, who was released from prison in June of last year.

