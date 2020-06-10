The University of California Cooperative Extension Sutter-Yuba office has reopened.
According to a release issued by UCCE, the office will still be following safety protocols from Sutter and Yuba counties as well as the University of California.
“We are following daily cleaning protocols and have implemented several steps to make sure that we limit contact as much as possible,” according to a news release.
Safety guards will be in place at the counter and all employees will be required to wear masks and get a health screening.
The public is welcome to visit the office but must wear a facial covering, use contactless payment such as credit cards and sign the visitors log with their name and contact information.
According to the release, Master Gardeners and Farm Advisors are accepting sample drop-offs for identification or diagnoses and Farm Advisors are conducting farm calls at this time.
The UCCE office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and is closed for lunch from 12-1 p.m. daily.
For more information, call 822-7515.